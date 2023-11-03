Supreme Court's notice to Centre regarding death penalty for false evidence against SC/ST citizens

The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 November, agreed to examine a plea challenging a provision of the SC/ST Act that mandates the compulsory punishment of a death penalty for bearing false evidence against any citizen of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST).

A bench headed by chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and including justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued a notice to the Centre and sought the government's response to the plea challenging the constitutionality of section 3(2)(i) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The impugned provision of the Act provides only the punishment for death for a person who gives or fabricates false evidence against an innocent SC/ST citizen that leads their being convicted and executed in consequence of such false or fabricated evidence.