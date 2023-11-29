SC issues notices to 4 states that failed to take steps towards tackling mob violence

The Centre on Wednesday, 29 November, informed the Supreme Court that four states — namely, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland and Tamil Nadu — have not appointed nodal officers in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the apex court to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Natraj, appearing for the Union government, told a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti that these four states did not respond to a letter from the Union home ministry either.

“We are not clear as to whether these states have appointed nodal officers or not. However, they have not responded to our letter,” said ASG Natraj.

To this, the bench said, “We will issue notices to the standing counsels of these states and ask them to submit a report as to whether nodal officers have been appointed.”

Further, ASG Natraj informed the top court that the Union home secretary had convened a meeting of the heads of departments of all the state governments on 11 October, pursuant to the apex court’s order.

The top court said that this matter would be taken up for further hearing in the month of February next year.