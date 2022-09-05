SC junks PIL disputing Centre's claims on skirmishes along India-China border

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Central government to put out information regarding skirmishes at the India-China border, including the extent of loss of territory along the border.

The counsel representing the petitioner Abhijeet Saraf argued that there was a clash in Galwan Valley in June, 2020 and that the Indian official stance post the conflict was that the country did not lose any territory. The counsel further argued after the Galwan valley incident, the Central government said there was no Chinese invasion, but this was incorrect.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and S. Ravindra Bhat said the court cannot interfere in this matter and pointed out to the counsel that it was connected with the state's policy.