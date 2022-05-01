SC junks PIL seeking cooling off period for civil servants to contest polls

The top court said a mandamus cannot be issued to direct the respondents to enact law and/or to frame rules even under the wider powers conferred under Article 226 of the Constitution.

"A mandamus lies for enforcement of a fundamental right or a statutory right, or the enforcement of a fundamental duty related to enforcement of a fundamental right or a statutory right.

"In exceptional cases, a writ may even lie for enforcement of an equitable right. The breach or threat to breach a fundamental, statutory or may be enforceable equitable right, is the sine qua non for issuance of a writ of mandamus," the bench said.

The apex court said this court or a high court cannot direct the legislature to enact a particular legislation or the executive to frame rules.

"This court, and/or the high court, does not give any direction to the State to enforce an Act passed by the legislature. Nor does the court enforce instructions in a departmental manual not having statutory force, any non-statutory scheme or concession which does not give rise to any legal right in favour of the petitioner, far less, any recommendation made by an authority such as the Election Commission.

"It is for the Union of India to take a decision on the recommendation of the Election Commission, in accordance with law. It is not for this Court to decide what should be the policy of the government. Policy matters are never interfered with, unless patently arbitrary, unreasonable or violative of Article 14 of the Constitution," the bench said.