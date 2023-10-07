SC mulls on employing sign language-interpreters in all Constitution Bench proceedings

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it is deliberating to employ sign-language interpreters in all Constitution Bench hearings.

"I was telling the Secretary-General that now for Constitution benches, let us have an interpreter so that the hearings are understood by all," said CJI DY Chandrachud after a hearing-impaired lawyer joined the proceedings in the Chief Justice’s court with the assistance of an interpreter appointed by the Supreme Court.

The CJI encouraged the specially-abled lawyer and said that she should start arguing her own matters with the assistance of an interpreter.

In a first of its kind move, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed its Registry for appointment of a sign-language interpreter to assist a specially-abled lawyer in attending the court proceedings.