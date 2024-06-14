SC notice on NTA plea for transfer of NEET-UG cases from high courts

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from those who had moved various high courts for a repeat of the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate) 2024 exam, alleging question paper leaks and other irregularities, on a plea by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to transfer such cases to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigation.

Several high courts have received petitions seeking relief in the form of a re-test, quashing of grace marks awarded, and an independent probe into the alleged malpractices in the 2024 NEET-UG exam held on 5 May.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submission of NTA counsel Vardhaman Kaushik that the pending pleas need to be transferred to the apex court. "Issue notice," the bench said, adding that the matter will be taken up for hearing on 8 July along with other related petitions on the NEET-UG row.

Kaushik, however, said the NTA wanted to withdraw three other petitions seeking a transfer of cases from high courts to the Supreme Court, as they pertained to the granting of grace marks to 1,563 candidates on account of loss of time during the examination on 5 May.

He said the NTA will be informing the high courts that the issue of grace marks has been settled and that the decision to cancel the compensatory marks given to 1,536 candidates has been taken. The bench accordingly permitted the NTA to withdraw the transfer petitions.

On 12 June, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta had told Delhi High Court that the NTA would soon approach the Supreme Court for transfer of petitions filed by NEET-UG candidates before several high courts over alleged paper leak and anomalies in evaluating answers to certain questions.