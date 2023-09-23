SC notice to Kerala govt, Centre over OBC reservation list

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Kerala government, the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) and the union government in a contempt petition, which alleges that they have not complied with the Kerala High Court order to conduct a socio-economic study for revising the reservation list for the socially and educationally backward classes in the state.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra was considering a petition which alleged that due to non-revision of the list, the Muslim community, SC/ST, and 70 other backward classes were grossly under-represented in the Kerala Public Services. The petition was filed by an organisation named "Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust".

In September 2020, Kerala High Court had passed a direction to the had directed the union government to take necessary steps for the finalisation of the report of the socio-economic study taking into account all parameters required for the identification of socially and educationally backward classes within Kerala. Then KSCBC had to make recommendations to the state based on the report. The entire process was to be completed within six months.