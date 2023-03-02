SC orders panel comprising PM, LoP, CJI for selection of election commissioners

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition (LoP), Chief Justice of India (CJI) for selecting election commissioners.



A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph said this panel will be enforced until a law in this regard is made by Parliament.



The top court emphasized that the Election Commission has to remain "aloof" from all forms of subjugation by the executive and added that a vulnerable Election Commission would result in an insidious situation and detract from its efficient functioning.