SC orders status quo on AIADMK row, asks HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to decide afresh O. Paneerselvam's (OPS) challenge to the General Council meeting of the AIADMK within 3 weeks.



A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana asked the rival OPS and K. Palaniswami (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo in connection with the affairs of the party. EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the AIADMK in its General Council meeting held on July 11.



Senior advocate Gurukrishna Kumar, representing OPS, submitted extreme decisions were taken and his client was expelled from the party in the July 11 meeting. He added that OPS was removed from the post of the Treasurer and the post was also abolished. Counsel argued that the top court had said that further meetings can proceed in accordance with law, but the meeting was in contravention of the bye-laws.



The dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended in the party's General Council meeting, and EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party.