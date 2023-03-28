SC permits foreign students to clear MBBS examination in India

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted before a bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai that a committee formed under the chairmanship of Directorate General of Health Services with representations from the National Medical Council (NMC) recommended that the returned students of penultimate year and who further studied online would be given a chance to clear the MBBS final exam.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a compliance affidavit, said: "The students may be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS final, both part 1 and part 2 examinations (both theory and practical) as per existing NMC syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any of the existing Indian medical colleges. They can give and clear examination within a period of one year. Part 2 will be allowed only after part 1 is cleared."



The affidavit added that the committee has emphasised that this option be strictly a one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in the future. "After clearing these two examinations, they would have to complete 2 years of compulsory rotatory internship, first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC for previous cases," it said.