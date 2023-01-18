SC permits Union to file submissions to seek reference of Delhi-Centre power row to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the Central government to file additional submissions seeking reference of the Delhi-Centre power dispute to a larger bench of nine judges.

As a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud commenced hearing on the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought the nod to file an additional note for reference of the matter to a larger bench.

“Please permit me to file a two-page note...My note will also contain a prayer for reference (of the case to a larger bench),” the law officer said.