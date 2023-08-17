SC plans to extend virtual hearing in all lower courts: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday said the Supreme Court is setting up its own cloud software for video conferencing to enable virtual hearings in all lower courts across the country.

During the Constitution Bench hearing on Article 370, senior advocate Dushyant Dave suggested if the technology-driven hybrid hearings could also be extended to the district judiciary.

“If you could carry this (virtual hearing) to the lowest of the courts, including mofussil courts. It would be the greatest contribution,” he said.

At this, CJI Chandrachud said: “In Phase-III of eCourts (Project), we have a huge budget, so we are in process of setting up our own cloud software for video conferencing.”