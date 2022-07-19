SC protects Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs over her remarks on Prophet

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action should be taken against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in FIRs registered so far and also cases, which could be registered in the future in connection with her remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala said: "Meanwhile, as an interim measure it is directed that no coercive shall be taken against Nupur Sharma pursuant to the impugned FIRs."

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Sharma contended that new FIRs are being registered, and say they will pick her up. The bench said: "No coercive action to be taken against present or future FIRs in relation to the same telecast.."

The top court also issued notice to Delhi, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh Police and others on Sharma's plea for clubbing of multiple FIRs.

Singh said after the top court's July 1 order, the petitioner has received life threats and it is not possible for her to travel outside Delhi to pursue these cases.

The bench noted that in her support, the petitioner in the miscellaneous application has stated that after July 1 order of this court, various incidents, like threats have been made by one by Salman Chishti claiming to be Khadim of Ajmer Dargah who has called upon to cut her throat, and another by a man from Uttar Pradesh, who made a viral video threatening to behead her.

During the hearing, Singh cited an order by another bench of the top court, where it had granted the ad interim relief by staying the similar FIRs.

Sharma, suspended BJP spokesperson, has once again moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on her arrest in the nine FIRs against her for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate and also sought clubbing of the FIRs with the FIR registered at Delhi.

In the fresh plea, Sharma cited the top court's judgments saying that a person cannot be subjected to multiple FIRs in several parts of the country for the same offence.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court had minced no words in slamming Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a controversy. The top court said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks shows that she is "obstinate and arrogant".