SC protects senior journalists of 'The Wire' from arrest by Assam Police

The Supreme Court on Friday protected from arrest The Wire’s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and consulting editor Karan Thapar in connection with an FIR registered by Assam Police against them over a news article.

A bench of Justices Suryakant and Joymalya Bagchi said everyone was expected to follow the law and asked the journalists to join the investigation and file a status report on the next date of hearing.

The judges passed the order on a plea filed by Varadarajan and the Foundation for Independent Journalism (FIJ), which owns The Wire.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for the journalists, said that the FIR in question dates back to May and was invoked soon after the Supreme Court granted her clients protection in the other case.

She argued that Assam Police was circumventing the orders passed by the court and appears inclined to initiate successive FIRs, creating a genuine apprehension of arrest.