SC raps Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan for keeping Bills pending

The Supreme Court rapped the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday, 29 November for keeping eight bills passed by the Kerala State Legislative Assembly pending for two years before giving assent to one and referring seven to the President.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pointed out that neither reason nor justification was given by the Governor to keep the Bills pending for such an “inordinately long period”. The court also pointed out that the Governor dealt with the Bills only after notice was issued to the Raj Bhavan on 20 November on the petition filed by Kerala.

“There is some substance in what is being argued by the State here. What was the Governor doing for two years on these Bills… The power of the Governor cannot be used to thwart the normal process of democratic law-making by the legislature,” observed Chief Justice Chandrachud.

"The power of the Governor cannot be utilised to pause the law making exercise of the legislature," the bench added referring to the recent judgment passed in the case relating to the Punjab Governor. "Mr AG, there is some merit in the argument. Why is governor sitting on bills for 2 years?", CJI asked Attorney General for India R Venkataramani.