SC refuses plea seeking postponement of CA exams scheduled in May

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 April refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of certain papers of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams scheduled for May on account of the Lok Sabha polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not fixed the examination on election dates.

It noted that the general elections to the Lok Sabha are to be held on 7 and 13 May and no exam has been scheduled for 6 May and 12 May.

Altering the examination date would disrupt the extensive arrangements already in place for the conduct of the examination and it could result in “grave injustice for some students”, it said.

The scheduling of exams pertains to “policy decisions”, it said while refusing to entertain the PIL.

“But weighing the importance of the right to vote we have examined the position of candidates who shall be appearing for exams and would also need to vote. 591 centres are there and no exams on polling dates. At this stage when 4 lakh plus students have enrolled, any relief at this stage would result in grave prejudice,” the CJI said.