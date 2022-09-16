SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre, states, and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said this is not a matter which should come to the court for adjudication.

The PIL argued that a dress code should be implemented to secure equality and promote fraternity and national integration. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for PIL petitioner Nikhil Upadhyay, said this is a constitutional issue and sought a direction under the Right to Education Act.

Sensing the bench's disinclination to entertain the PIL, the counsel withdrew it.

The plea had been filed in the backdrop of the Karnataka 'hijab' row.