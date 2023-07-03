SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking a National Commission for Men

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a National Commission for Men and for framing guidelines on the issue of suicides by married men under domestic violence.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta refused to consider the plea, saying that the petition portrayed a one-sided picture.

“You just want to portray a one-sided picture. Can you give us data of young girls dying soon after marriage?" the court said.

While dismissing the PIL as withdrawn, the bench orally observed that the existing criminal law takes care of such grievances in suicide cases and people were not without any remedy.