SC refuses to entertain plea seeking disclosure of PM-CARES Fund

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to disclose accounts, activity and expenditure details of the PM-CARES Fund and make it open for audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad high court and file a review petition in the matter. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the ambit of relief sought is totally different and validity and disclosure of PM-CARES Fund was sought.

He said the High Court dismissed the petition relying on CPIL (judgment of the top court) and stated that the High Court was not correct in relying solely on the judgment.