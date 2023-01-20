SC refuses to entertain pleas against the Bihar government's decision to hold a caste survey

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.

"So this is a publicity interest litigation. How can we issue directions on how much reservation should be granted to such and such caste. Sorry, we can't issue such directions and can't entertain these petitions", the bench told the counsel for petitioners.