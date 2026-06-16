SC refuses to hear plea challenging tax exemption for Scheduled Tribes in Northeast

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a public interest litigation challenging the income-tax exemption granted to Scheduled Tribes residing in notified areas of the North-Eastern region, observing that the matter falls within the domain of legislative policy.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana said concerns relating to taxation policy and possible amendments to existing laws should be placed before Parliament and its committees rather than being adjudicated by the judiciary.

"The grievance raised is essentially a legislative issue," the Bench observed, adding that citizens are free to submit suggestions for changes in the law to parliamentary bodies responsible for examining legislative reforms.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, questioned the constitutional validity of provisions under the Income-Tax Act, 2025 that continue to exempt certain categories of Scheduled Tribes in the North-East from paying income tax.