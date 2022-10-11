SC refuses to interfere with bail to ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order on grant of bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said the observations made by the high court in its order will not affect the trial in the case and dismissed the appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate.



On October 4, the high court had granted bail to the former minister in the case observing two components of credits" in the bank account of his family trust were not the proceeds of crime.



The HC, however, had stayed the implementation of its order till October 13 after the ED submitted it will challenge the order in the Supreme Court.