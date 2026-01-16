Cash row: Supreme Court rejects Justice Yashwant Varma’s plea challenging impeachment proceedings

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to admit a motion seeking his removal and questioning the legality of the parliamentary committee probing corruption allegations against him.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and S C Sharma delivered the verdict, having reserved its judgment on 8 January after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

Justice Varma had argued that the process adopted by Parliament was unconstitutional and contrary to the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. He contended that only the Lok Sabha Speaker or the Rajya Sabha Chairman had the authority to admit or reject a motion for the removal of a judge, and that the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha lacked such powers.

During earlier hearings, however, the Supreme Court rejected this line of reasoning, observing that if the Vice President can discharge the functions of the President in the latter’s absence, there was no reason why the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha could not exercise the powers of the Chairman when required.

The court had also previously noted that there was no legal bar under the Judges (Inquiry) Act preventing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from constituting an inquiry committee, even after a similar motion against Justice Varma was not admitted in the Rajya Sabha.

The case stems from events in March last year, when burnt wads of currency notes were found at Justice Varma’s official residence in New Delhi. Following the incident, he was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.