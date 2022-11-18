SC rejects NIA plea, orders Navlakha to be placed under house arrest within 24-hours

During the hearing, the bench remarked: "If with the entire police force you cannot keep a watch on a 70-year-old ailing man, then think about the weakness...please do not say such a thing". It further made an oral observation, "with all the might of the state, you are not able to keep a 70-year-old ailing man in house confinement".



On November 10, the top court had allowed Navlakha to be placed under house arrest after considering his deteriorating health and also asked him to provide local surety of Rs 2 lakh by November 14.



The top court allowed the 70-year-old to be placed under house arrest for a month in Mumbai, while imposing a number of conditions. "We would think on a conspectus of the facts that we should allow the petitioner to be placed under house arrest at least to begin with till the next date of hearing from the date on which he is actually placed on house arrest," said the bench, scheduling the case for next hearing on December 13.