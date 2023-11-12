SC rejects Noida politician Srikant Tyagi's plea seeking police protection

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Noida-based politician Srikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August last year for allegedly assaulting a woman in a Noida society, seeking police protection.

Tyagi had come to the limelight after his video in which he was purportedly seen abusing and assaulting a woman resident of his society in Noida went viral on social media. The woman had allegedly objected to the plantation of trees by Tyagi on the premises of Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B, Noida.

Tyagi was booked for assaulting and abusing the woman.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court judgement.