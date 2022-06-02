SC reserves order on plea alleging illegal excavation, construction at Puri's Jagannath temple

"Grant of permission was by director culture... director culture pf the government of Odisha is the competent authority. What was prohibited within 100 metres was construction. The concept plan of the state aims to provide amenities and beautify the temple," he said.



He added that 60,000 people visit the temple everyday and there is need for more toilets.



"The amicus curiae in the case pointed out there was a necessity of more toilets and court had issued directions in that regard," he added.



The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at the temple.



According to the petition, state agencies have been working in gross violation of Section 20A of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.



The plea alleged that the Odisha government is carrying out unauthorised construction work. This poses a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple, it said.