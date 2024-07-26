SC asks Centre about Kerala, Bengal petitions on governor's assent to bills

The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 July, sought responses from the central government and the secretaries to the governors of West Bengal and Kerala regarding separate petitions filed by these state governments.

The petitions challenge the respective governors' denial of assent to bills passed by the state legislatures and their referral to the President of India for consideration.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra issued notices to the union ministry of home affairs and the secretaries to both governors.

Senior advocate and former attorney general for India K.K. Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, argued that the state was challenging the governor’s decision to refer the bills to the President.

“There is a confusion in the minds of various governors in the country as to what their powers are in regard to assenting to bills. Currently, out of eight bills, two of them had been kept pending for 23 months; one for 15 months; another for 13 months; and others for 10 months," Venugopal said.

"Now, it is a very sad state of affairs. The Constitution itself is being rendered otiose. Your lordships need to tell the governor as to when they can refuse to assent, when they can refer to the President,” the senior advocate submitted.