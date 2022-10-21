SC seeks ED response on DHFL ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan's plea for bail on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea seeking interim bail by former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan who has been accused of money laundering in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy asked the agency to file its reply within a week.

"Counsel for the respondent seeks time to file a response. Put up for hearing on November 2," the bench said.