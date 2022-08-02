National

SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED head

The Supreme Court sought response of the Centre and the CVC on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of ED director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years

Supreme Court
Supreme Court
user

PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari issued notices to the respondents based on as many as eight petitions, including the ones filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur and TMC leader Saket Gokhale.


Lawyer M L Sharma had filed the first petition on the issue.

Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x