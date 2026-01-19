SC seeks response on plea for rail quota and concessions for acid attack survivors

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a public interest petition seeking a separate reservation quota and concessional railway fares for acid attack survivors, who are currently excluded from several travel benefits available to persons with disabilities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notices to the Ministry of Railways, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the National Commission for Women and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), seeking their responses to the plea.

The petition, filed by the Atijeevan Society under Article 32 of the Constitution, argues that acid attack survivors, though recognised as persons with specified disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, are not eligible for concessional fares under the railways’ existing coaching tariff rules.

It also points out that they are excluded from the earmarked reservation quota provided to other categories of persons with disabilities.

According to the plea, acid attack survivors often suffer permanent facial and bodily disfigurement, including loss of eyesight and severe physical impairment. Many require repeated reconstructive surgeries and specialised treatment, typically available only at a limited number of tertiary hospitals in major cities, making long-distance travel unavoidable.