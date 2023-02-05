SC set to get five new judges on Monday

The Supreme Court is all set to get five new judges, taking its strength to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, on Monday when three chief justices-- Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and P V Sanjay Kumar -- of high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur respectively will take oath alongside two other senior high court judges.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court and Justice Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court will also be administered oath of office by Chief Justice of India (CJI) as apex court judges in a ceremony to be held at the court's auditorium in its new building complex.

The senior most among the five judges, whose names were officially announced by the Centre on Saturday, is Justice Mithal whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court.