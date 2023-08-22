SC sets aside Kerala HC's stay on conviction of Ex-Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in attempt to murder case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside Kerala High Court's order staying the conviction of Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader P.P. Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan remitted the matter back to the High Court for a fresh consideration, while clarifying that Faizal will continue as the people's representative in the meantime.

The bench said that the High Court did not consider the true position of law with respect to stay on conviction. In its impugned order, the Kerala HC suspended the conviction saying that if fresh elections would be conducted, enormous expenses would ensue.