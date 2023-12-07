SC shifts seven cases to bench of former law secretary to Narendra Modi

She is the first woman judge from the Gujarat High Court to be elevated to the Supreme Court. Before being appointed a judge, she served as the law secretary in the government of Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

Sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on 31 August 2021, Bela Trivedi, 63, is currently the 16th in seniority out of the 34 Supreme Court Justices and one of the 17 presiding judges leading a bench.

In a report published on 7 December, Thursday on news portal Article 14 independent journalist Saurav Das claimed that seven cases have been transferred in the last four months before benches comprising Justice Trivedi or ones presided over in violation of rules.

The rules in the ‘Supreme Court Handbook on Practice and Procedure and Office Procedure, say “cases should be retained before the senior judge before whom the case was first listed or listed before a judge hearing a similar case”.

The seven cases referred to by Article 14 are as follows:

1. Umar Khalid’s bail plea 2. Petitions challenging provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)1967

3. Petitions challenging dismissal of a fresh investigation against former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for alleged involvement in a highway tender scandal

4. Two petitions connected to a skill development scam in which former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is a co-accused

5. A petition connected with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe in a disproportionate assets case against deputy chief minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar

6. A medical bail plea filed by jailed Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

7. A bail plea of Bhima-Koregaon violence case co-accused Mahesh Raut.