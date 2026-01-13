SC delivers split verdict on sanction rule for probing public servants under anti-graft law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a provision that mandates prior sanction before initiating any enquiry, inquiry or investigation against a government servant in corruption cases linked to official decisions.

A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice K.V. Viswanathan differed sharply on whether the 2018 amendment undermines anti-corruption enforcement or provides necessary protection to honest officials.

While Justice Nagarathna held the provision to be unconstitutional, Justice Viswanathan upheld its validity, subject to safeguards. Owing to the divergence, the case will now be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for constitution of a larger bench to settle the issue.

Divergent views on Section 17A

Section 17A, inserted in July 2018, bars any probe into a public servant’s conduct in relation to recommendations or decisions taken in the discharge of official duties unless prior approval is obtained from the competent authority.

Justice Nagarathna ruled that the requirement of prior sanction defeats the very purpose of the anti-graft law.

“Section 17A is unconstitutional and it ought to be struck down. The requirement of prior sanction is contrary to the object of the Act — it forecloses inquiry and protects the corrupt rather than the honest,” she said.

She held that honest officers do not require such statutory protection and that the provision creates an unjustified barrier to investigation.

Justice Viswanathan, however, warned against invalidating the section altogether.