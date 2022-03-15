SC stays Centre's ban on Malayalam TV news channel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Centre's ban on Malayalam TV news channel Media One. The Central government had cited national security grounds to justify the ban.



A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court is of the view that ground for providing interim relief is made out by the petitioners and the January 31 order, issued by the Centre, revoking the security clearance granted to the TV channel should remain stayed, pending further orders. The bench allowed the channel to resume broadcasting again, pending final adjudication of the matter.



On March 10, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea by Malayalam news channel Media One challenging the Kerala High Court order, which upheld Centre's decision to not renew its telecast licence. The Centre had cited national security grounds to justify the ban. The top court granted interim relief in the petition filed by the channel.