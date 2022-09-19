SC stays Centre's decision to dismiss Gujarat cadre IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan's encounter

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed for a week, the Centre's decision dismissing Satish Chandra Verma, a senior IPS officer who had assisted the CBI in its investigation into the alleged fake encounter case of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat.

Verma was dismissed from the service on August 30, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy allowed Verma to approach the Delhi High Court challenging his dismissal and said it is for the high court to consider the question as to whether the stay or vacation of dismissal order is to continue.