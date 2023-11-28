SC stays NGT order imposing Rs 1,200 crore fine on Maha govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a decision passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) requiring the state of Maharashtra to pay a compensation of Rs 1,200 crore for improper solid and liquid waste management.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued notice on an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government and stayed the operation of the impugned order issued by the NGT in the meantime.

In an order passed in September last year, a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Dr. A. Senthil Vel of the green tribunal determined a liability of Rs 12,000 crore to be deposited in a separate ring-fenced account within two months for restoration of environment.