SC stays NGT order naming Delhi L-G as Yamuna panel head

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the direction of the Nation Green Tribunal (NGT) which had appointed Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena as the head of the of the high-level committee for Yamuna river pollution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the Delhi government’s plea against the January 9 order of the NGT and issued notice to the petitioner on whose application the tribunal had passed the order.

The NGT had issued an order in January this year naming Delhi L-G as the chairman of the committee.

The NGT had constituted the high-level committee of authorities concerned in Delhi where pollution of Yamuna is higher (about 75 per cent) compared to other river basin states, and said, “We request the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, who is chairman of DDA and administrator of Delhi under Article 239 of the Constitution, to head the committee.”