SC stays Tripura HC order seeking scrutiny of security cover of Mukesh Ambani & family

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Tripura High Court orders seeking to examine the security cover given to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, and also issued notice on the Centre's plea against the high court.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala that the high court wants to examine the threat perception and urged the court to stay the orders. After hearing arguments, the bench stayed the high court orders, passed in May and June, in the matter.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing next month.