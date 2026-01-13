SC talks tough on deaths due to attack by stray dogs, says state must pay compensation for deaths

The Supreme Court has taken a strong stance on the increasing attacks by stray dogs across the country. During the hearing on Tuesday, 13 January, the court clearly stated that if children or elderly people die or suffer serious injuries due to dog bites, the state governments can be held directly responsible. The court also indicated that heavy compensation could be imposed on the governments in such cases.

During the hearing by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria, Justice Nath made sharp remarks on the administration's inaction. He said that this problem has increased "a thousandfold" due to the negligence of the authorities. According to the court, if concrete steps had been taken in time, the situation would not have been so serious.

Justice Nath said that in every case where children or elderly people are injured or die due to dog bites, the state government will be held accountable. He also added that the role and responsibility of those who feed dogs on the streets should also be determined.

The court's remarks did not stop there. Justice Nath clearly stated that if someone is so attached to dogs, they should keep them in their homes. Creating a situation where they roam the streets and scare or bite ordinary people is unacceptable. The court acknowledged that this issue of public safety should be resolved with concrete policies and administrative action, not emotions.

“For every dog bite, death, or injury caused to children or the elderly, we are going to ask state governments to pay heavy compensation, as they have done nothing on implementation of norms in the past five years. Responsibility will also be fixed on those feeding these stray dogs. If you love these animals so much, why don’t you take them home? Why should these dogs roam freely, bite and scare people?” Justice Nath said.

This remark came when senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy was presenting arguments on behalf of two animal welfare trusts. She described the issue as emotional and said that the solution should be humane. To this, Justice Sandeep Mehta commented that so far, emotions have only been shown for the dogs. In response, Guruswamy said that she is equally concerned about the safety of humans.