SC to Centre: Collegium is law of the land, comments against it not very well taken

Justice Kaul told the AG, "There are sections in society who do not agree with the laws made by the Parliament...should the court stop enforcing such laws on that ground?" The bench further added that if everyone in society decides which law to follow and which law not to follow, then there would be a breakdown.



Senior advocate Vikas Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), cited recent statements made by the law minister and the vice president about the collegium system. Justice Kaul said tomorrow people will say basic structure is also not a part of the Constitution. Justice Nath told the AG, "Mr Singh is referring to speeches...which is not very good for...making comments on the Supreme Court collegium is not very well taken. You have to tell them to control," Justice Vikram Nath told the AG.



The AG said that there are two instances where the apex court collegium itself dropped the reiterated names which were sent back by the Centre and this gave rise to a perception that the reiterations might not be conclusive.



The bench responded that these are isolated cases, which cannot give license to the government to ignore the constitution bench judgment, which clearly laid down that collegium reiterations are binding. It observed that when there is a judgment, there is no room for any other perception.