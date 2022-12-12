SC to consider Bilkis Bano's review plea against its order asking state to consider convicts' remission pleas

All the 11 convicts were granted remission by the state government and released on August 15 this year.



The review plea said Bilkis Bano was not made a party to the petition by a convict who along with others was released under the state's remission policy which is not in force.



"In view of the development that the policy dated July 9, 1992 stood cancelled vide circular dated May 08, 2003 of State of Gujarat, it was necessary to be examined whether still the policy dated 09.07.1992 would be the relevant policy for remission application of the convicts to be considered, if at all the State of Gujarat is the appropriate Government under section 432 CrPC," the review plea said.



The top court is already seized of PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, and Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra against the release of the convicts.



Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.