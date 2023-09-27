SC to consider Chandrababu Naidu's plea after Justice Bhatti recuses from hearing case

The Supreme Court will now hear, on October 3, the plea filed by Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu against his arrest by the CID in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case after Justice S.V. Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the matter.

"My brother (Justice Bhatti) has some reservations about hearing the matter," said Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the bench, but without disclosing any specific reason.

The bench did not pass orders giving any fixed date in the matter but granted liberty to mention the plea afresh before CJI D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent listing.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, went to the courtroom of the CJI for mentioning the plea seeking urgent hearing by a different Bench. However, a bench headed by the CJI did not pass any directions for urgent hearing by a different bench or grant any interim relief but said that the matter will be taken for hearing on next Tuesday.