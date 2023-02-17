SC to consider listing of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 giving special status to J-K

Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split J-K into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.



By abrogating Article 370, the Central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.



NGO, People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, and an intervenor had sought referring of the matter to a larger bench on grounds that two judgements of the apex court -- Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 -- which dealt with the issue of Article 370 conflicted each other and therefore, the current bench of five judges could not hear the issue.



Disagreeing with the petitioners, the bench had said it was of the opinion that "there is no conflict between the judgements."