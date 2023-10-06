SC to constitute 7-judge bench to hear money bills issue soon: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday said that he would soon be constituting a seven-judge bench to address the money bill issue.

While replying to Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, the CJI said that he was listing all pending seven-judge matters and nine-judge matters for directions next week.

Appearing before the 3-judge bench comprising the CJI, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, the Senior Advocate drew their attention to the matter of the money bills and said that a seven-judge bench was to be constituted.

"This is about the money bills. The specific challenge is to the PMLA," Guruswamy said.

According to Article 110 of the Indian constitution, a money bill is a bill that has provisions regarding imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax; regulating government borrowings and financial obligations, custody, and flow of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India.