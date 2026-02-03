SC to examine if acquittal in criminal case bars ED trial under PMLA

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday agreed to examine a significant legal question impacting hundreds of cases across the country — whether the acquittal of an accused in a predicate criminal offence automatically bars prosecution for money laundering under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

A bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh observed that the Enforcement Directorate appeared to have been “completely shut out” from prosecuting money-laundering cases in situations where accused persons were acquitted in predicate or scheduled offences.

A predicate offence under the PMLA is the scheduled offence that allegedly generates the “proceeds of crime”, which is a prerequisite for initiating an ED investigation.

The bench noted that the ED had complained that police authorities in several states often adopted a lax approach when the predicate offence involved “high and mighty” individuals, and that subsequent acquittals in such cases were being used to derail money-laundering prosecutions.

“A lot of knots need to be untied,” the bench said, expressing doubt over the interpretation of the 2022 verdict in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary, which upheld wide-ranging powers of the ED, including arrest, search and seizure.

The court said it was difficult to reconcile the finding that quashing of the predicate offence would automatically cause the money-laundering case to collapse.

“Why does the ED case depend on the predicate offence? Every case has its own facts. ED is not before the court to defend the predicate offence,” the bench observed, adding that money laundering involved serious economic offences.