SC to examine Uddhav faction's plea against ECI proceedings to determine 'real' Shiv Sena

The plea said against the background of proceedings before the apex court, the ECI was requested not to proceed in the matter.



It contended that the ECI was also informed that since the very status of the persons making the petition before it as members of the Legislative Assembly is currently indeterminate and the issue is itself pending decision before the top court, these persons cannot be considered as MLAs of Shiv Sena and their claim or affidavits cannot be relied upon, and therefore, ECI should not proceed with the matter at this stage.



"Despite being asked not to precipitate the matter and stay its hand, the ECI has decided to initiate proceedings under Symbols Order on petition of respondent No. 4 and has issued notice to Uddhav Thackeray and Respondent No. 4 herein, without taking into account the proceedings before this court as well as the oral observation to maintain status quo and in complete disregard of the sanctity of proceedings pending before thisAcourtAand the role expected of the ECI as a constitutional authority," added the plea.