SC to hear batch of pleas on Pegasus spying allegations on Feb 23

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions on the Pegasus issue for the first time after October 27 last year when it had ordered setting up of a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe allegations that the Israeli spyware was used for surveillance of certain people in India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli has listed as many as 12 PILs, including the ones filed by Editors Guild of India and veteran journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, for hearing on February 23 and is likely to peruse and analyse the report which was to be filed by the apex court-appointed panel.

The panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, was asked to enquire, investigate and determine whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by former apex court judge R V Raveendran.