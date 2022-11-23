SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter on Nov 24

The Supreme Court said that it will hear on Thursday the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) that there was a need to fell 84 trees.

The law officer said let the tree felling committee decide on the request of MMRCL on cutting of the tree and the decision would be dependent on the order of this court.

A senior advocate appearing for those opposed to felling of trees said they have also filed an interim plea.