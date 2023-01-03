SC to hear on Jan 6 pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage

The plea, filed through advocate Nupur Kumar, said: "The present petition has been filed praying that this court may be pleased to issue a declaration to the effect that the persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ Community have the same right to marriage as their heterosexual counterparts and a denial therefore is violative of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of Part III of the Constitution of India, and upheld in various judgements of the Supreme Court, including Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India...and NALSA v. Union of India..."



The petitioners in this case, an Indian national and a US citizen, got married and registered their marriage in the US in 2014 and now seek to register their marriage under the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969.



Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioners, requested for live streaming of the matter, saying there are many people who are interested in the matter. The top court said it will consider it when the matter is listed for hearing.



On November 25, last year, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre and the Attorney General on two petitions filed by gay couples seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.



Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for lead petitioners Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that this is a plea for same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act.